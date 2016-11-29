BRIEF-Almonty enters several 1-year fixed price off-take agreements with existing customers

Nov 29 Almonty Industries Inc

* Almonty industries inc says has entered several 1-year fixed price off-take agreements with its existing customers

* Almonty industries -net price to be received under contracts is us$210 per mtu of contained tungsten, equating to effective apt price of us$269 per mtu

* Almonty industries inc says contracts become effective january 1, 2017