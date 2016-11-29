版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 00:12 BJT

BRIEF-United starts daily service between Newark and Havana

Nov 29 United Continental Holdings Inc

* United starts daily service between Newark and Havana

* Beginning tuesday, United will operate daily nonstop flights to Cuban capital from Newark, and saturday nonstop service from Houston Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐