公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 00:32 BJT

BRIEF-Federal Trade Commission asked Bass Pro for more information on Cabela merger a move likely to delay deal - NY Post, citing sources

Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* Federal Trade Commission asked Bass Pro for more information on Cabela merger ; a move likely to delay deal - NY Post, citing sources

Source text for Eikon: [ID:nyp.st/2fylFzX]

