2016年 11月 30日

BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco announces pricing of 500 mln senior euro bonds

Nov 29 Great-West Lifeco Inc :

* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of 500 million senior euro bonds

* EUR 500 million, 10 year bonds are denominated in euros and pay an annual coupon of 1.75 pct, priced at 99.718 pct of par to yield 1.781 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

