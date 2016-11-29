BRIEF-Coliseum Capital says its in talks with a party related to potential transaction involving Performance Sports Group

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 (Reuters) -
* Coliseum Capital Management says it is in discussion with a party related to potential transaction involving Performance Sports Group Ltd - SEC filing
* Coliseum Capital says the party is the purchaser under asset purchase agreement that Performance Sports Group entered in connection with its restructuring process
* Coliseum Capital says Performance Sports Group's financial advisor has provided Coliseum with necessary consent to commence discussions with an affiliate of one of the co-owners of the purchaser
* Coliseum Capital Management owns 9.5 pct stake in Performance Sports Group Ltd Source text: (bit.ly/2fIqmlW) Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.