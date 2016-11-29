BRIEF-Mannatech on Nov 22 entered into supply agreement with Natural Aloe de Costa Rica, S.A. - SEC filing

Nov 29 Mannatech Inc :

* On Nov 22, Co entered into supply agreement with Natural Aloe de Costa Rica, S.A. effective as of Nov 22 - SEC filing

* Supply agreement has an initial term of four years, and will automatically renew for additional two-year periods

* Mannatech Inc says effective as of Nov 22, supply agreement replaces certain supply agreement between Mannatech and Supplier dated May 2, 2011 Source text: (bit.ly/2gCTbEM) Further company coverage: