BRIEF-Mannatech on Nov 22 entered into supply agreement with Natural Aloe de Costa Rica, S.A. - SEC filing

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Mannatech Inc :
* On Nov 22, Co entered into supply agreement with Natural Aloe de Costa Rica, S.A. effective as of Nov 22 - SEC filing
* Supply agreement has an initial term of four years, and will automatically renew for additional two-year periods
* Mannatech Inc says effective as of Nov 22, supply agreement replaces certain supply agreement between Mannatech and Supplier dated May 2, 2011 Source text: (bit.ly/2gCTbEM) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.