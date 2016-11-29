版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 03:14 BJT

BRIEF-Madrone GHC sells 55,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corp's Class A common stock on Nov 28

Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* Madrone GHC LLC reports open market sale of 55,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corp's Class A common stock on Nov 28 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2g2GFLD) Further company coverage:

