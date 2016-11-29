BRIEF-Transocean Ltd says unit has priced an offering of senior secured notes

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Transocean Ltd
* On Nov 29, announced that Transocean Proteus Limited, its wholly-owned indirect unit, has priced an offering of senior secured notes
* Issuer will issue $625 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2024
* Notes will bear interest at rate of 6.25% per annum and will be callable on or after December 1, 2020
* Net proceeds from notes will be used primarily for purpose of partially financing construction of Deepwater Proteus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.