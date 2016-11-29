BRIEF-Transocean Ltd says unit has priced an offering of senior secured notes

Nov 29 Transocean Ltd

* On Nov 29, announced that Transocean Proteus Limited, its wholly-owned indirect unit, has priced an offering of senior secured notes

* Issuer will issue $625 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2024

* Notes will bear interest at rate of 6.25% per annum and will be callable on or after December 1, 2020

* Net proceeds from notes will be used primarily for purpose of partially financing construction of Deepwater Proteus