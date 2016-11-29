版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三

BRIEF-Valeant announces initiation of a primary care sales force for Xifaxan and Relistor

Nov 29 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant announces the initiation of a primary care sales force for Xifaxan and Relistor

* Says costs of program were considered in previously announced guidance for full year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

