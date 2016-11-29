BRIEF-Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals focuses resources on subcutaneous and extra-hepatic RNAi Therapeutics

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals focuses resources on subcutaneous and extra-hepatic RNAi Therapeutics
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals -Redeployment of resources to support development of rnai therapeutics that utilize new proprietary subcutaneous and extra-hepatic delivery systems
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc says will discontinue development of clinical stage drug candidates ARC-520, ARC-521, and ARC-AAT
* Says company is reducing its workforce by approximately 30 percent
* All patient recruitment for ARC-520, ARC-521, and ARC-AAT has been halted and dosing discontinued
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals - More streamlined structure should enable co to continue to develop its programs rapidly, is intended to extend its cash runway into 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.