版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Novra announces Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 29 Novra Technologies Inc

* Novra announces Q3 2016 financial results, $5.3 million sales order backlog and proposed private placement

* Novra technologies inc qtrly revenue $1.2 million versus $663,000 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐