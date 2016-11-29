版本:
BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol announces debt repurchase

Nov 29 Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc

* Fairmount Santrol Holdings - Repurchased $213.0 million of term loans outstanding under its existing credit agreement at a discount through a dutch auction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

