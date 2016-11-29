BRIEF-Sun Hydraulics says entered into amended and restated credit agreement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Sun Hydraulics Corp
* Sun hydraulics corp- on november 22, entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
* Sun hydraulics corp says 2016 a&r credit agreement provides with a revolving line of credit of up to $300 million that is available through nove 22, 2021
* Sun hydraulics says 2016 a&r credit agreement incorporates sub-facilities for swing loans up to $20 million, issuances of letters of credit up to $10 million
* Sun hydraulics corp- 2016 a&r credit agreement includes an accordion feature to increase a&r facility by up to an additional $100 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gugcad) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.