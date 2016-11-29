BRIEF-Leidos Holdings wins delivery order from customs and border protection

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Leidos Holdings Inc
* Leidos wins delivery order from customs and border protection
* If all options are exercised, total value is approximately $66 million
* Received delivery order by U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection to supply cargo and vehicle scanning systems
* This order has 30-month base period of performance and an option period of up to 10 years of maintenance from final acceptance of final unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.