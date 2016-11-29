BRIEF-Leidos Holdings wins delivery order from customs and border protection

Nov 29 Leidos Holdings Inc

* Leidos wins delivery order from customs and border protection

* If all options are exercised, total value is approximately $66 million

* Received delivery order by U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection to supply cargo and vehicle scanning systems

* This order has 30-month base period of performance and an option period of up to 10 years of maintenance from final acceptance of final unit