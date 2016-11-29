版本:
BRIEF-AgroFresh says made minority investment in RipeLocker and its proprietary system

Nov 29 AgroFresh Solutions Inc

* Agrofresh makes minority investment in proprietary container system for produce freshness being developed by ripelocker, llc

* Agrofresh solutions inc - made minority investment in ripelocker, llc and its proprietary system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

