版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-BWXT announces Rex Geveden as next Chief Executive Officer

Nov 29 BWX Technologies Inc

* BWXT announces Rex D. Geveden as next President and Chief Executive Officer

* Geveden will replace Peyton S. Baker

* Baker will continue serving as Director, President and CEO through December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐