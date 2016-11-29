版本:
BRIEF-Aurora Spine Corp qtrly loss per share $0.02

Nov 29 Aurora Spine Corp

* Aurora Spine Corp qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Aurora Spine Corp - Revenues during quarter were in amount of $1.6 million, representing a 39% increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

