BRIEF-Sypris Solutions says "moving forward" with exploration of strategic options for Louisville, Kentucky plant

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Sypris Solutions Inc
* Approved moving forward with exploration of strategic options for Louisville, Kentucky automotive & commercial vehicle manufacturing plant
* Implementation of any such option is targeted to be completed before end of 2017
* Strategic options for Louisville, Kentucky plant include divestiture of plant, reduction in operations, and/or closure of plant
* Unable at this time to make a good fath estimate of range of amounts that may be incurred in connection with exit and disposal plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.