BRIEF-Fenix Parts says to submit to Nasdaq an update of plan of compliance no later than Dec 7

Nov 29 Fenix Parts Inc

* Fenix parts receives letter from nasdaq relating to its delayed third quarter 10-q filing

* Fenix parts inc - company plans to submit to nasdaq an update of its plan of compliance no later than december 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

