公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 06:39 BJT

BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime entered into $32 mln secured term loan facility with Northern Shipping Fund III LP

Nov 29 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp

* Seanergy Maritime - On Nov 28 entered into $32 million secured term loan facility with Northern Shipping Fund III LP - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2gGvMA7] Further company coverage:

