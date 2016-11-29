版本:
BRIEF-Coastway Bancorp says board adopted a third stock repurchase program - SEC filing

Nov 29 Coastway Bancorp Inc

* Says board of directors of company adopted a third stock repurchase program

* Says under repurchase program, co may purchase up to 223,331 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5.0% of its outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gusI9B) Further company coverage:

