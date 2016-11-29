版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三

BRIEF-Independence Holding increases annual dividend to stockholders to $0.12/shr

Nov 29 Independence Holding Co

* Independence Holding Company announces 33% increase in cash dividend

* Increase in its annual dividend to stockholders to $0.12 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

