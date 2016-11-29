版本:
2016年 11月 30日 星期三

BRIEF-Medicinova files for offering of up to 869,047 shares by selling stockholders

Nov 29 Medicinova Inc

* Files for offering of up to 869,047 shares of common stock by the selling stockholders

* Says offering of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding warrants

* Says co will not receive any proceeds from resale of shares of common stock by selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

