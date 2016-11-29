版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 06:05 BJT

BRIEF-Liberty Global says Telenet International Finance, existing security providers entered into agreement

Nov 29 Liberty Global Plc

* Telenet International Finance, existing security providers entered into a EUR400.0 million additional facility accession agreement

* Final maturity date for Facility AG will be June 30, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

