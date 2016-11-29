版本:
BRIEF-Quest Pharmatech says positive interim results from mid-stage clinical study of Oregovomab

Nov 29 Quest Pharmatech Inc

* Quest Pharmatech says positive interim results from phase 2b clinical study of Oregovomab

* Quest Pharmatech Inc- Oregovomab in combination with chemotherapy improves clinical outcome in ovarian cancer patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

