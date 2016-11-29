版本:
BRIEF-Transatlantic Petroleum sends partial redemption election notice

Nov 29 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd

* On November 22, sent partial redemption election notice to effect optional redemption of $4.3 million in 13.0% convertible notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

