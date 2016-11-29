版本:
BRIEF-Aegerion Pharmaceuticals issues $325 mln aggregate principal amount of 2.00% convertible senior notes

Nov 29 Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Entered into a supplemental indenture to indenture dated August 15, 2014 -SEC filing

* Issued $325.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.00% convertible senior notes due 2019 pursuant to indenture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

