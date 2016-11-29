版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 06:32 BJT

BRIEF-MBIA says CEO Jay Brown sold 248,433 shares in open market transactions

Nov 29 Mbia Inc

* MBIA Inc says advised by CEO Jay Brown, that Brown sold 248,433 shares of co's stock in open market transactions on November 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

