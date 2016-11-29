版本:
BRIEF-Qualcomm says unit entered letter of credit, reimbursement agreement - SEC filing

Nov 29 Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm - Qualcomm River entered letter of credit, reimbursement agreement to which Mizuho issued irrevocable standby letter of credit of $750 million in favor of NXP

* Qualcomm - agreement for standby letters of credit between Qualcomm River and BTMU, pursuant to which BTMU issued letter of credit for $700 million in NXP's favor Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fOhy1r) Further company coverage:

