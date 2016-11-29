BRIEF-Qualcomm says unit entered letter of credit, reimbursement agreement - SEC filing

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Qualcomm Inc
* Qualcomm - Qualcomm River entered letter of credit, reimbursement agreement to which Mizuho issued irrevocable standby letter of credit of $750 million in favor of NXP
* Qualcomm - agreement for standby letters of credit between Qualcomm River and BTMU, pursuant to which BTMU issued letter of credit for $700 million in NXP's favor Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fOhy1r) Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.