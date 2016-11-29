版本:
BRIEF-Petro Vista Energy says got approval from Brazil National Oil Agency to close sale of Petro Vista Energy Petroleo Do Brasil

Nov 29 Petro Vista Energy Corp

* Petro Vista Energy Corp says gets approval from Brazil National Oil Agency to close sale of Petro Vista Energy Petroleo Do Brasil Ltda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

