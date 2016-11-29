BRIEF-FMC Technologies, Technip S.A. contacted by U.S. DOJ regarding offshore platform projects

Nov 29 Fmc Technologies Inc :

* Technip S.A. contacted by U.S. DOJ, notably regarding offshore platform projects awarded between 2003 and 2007 performed in Brazil by a JV

* Technip signed new agreement with same investment services provider for purchase of up to 74,555 additional Technip shares before December 31

* Any such additional share bought back, 3.1 million shares bought back under terminated share purchase agreement will be cancelled Source text (bit.ly/2gSH7Qw) Further company coverage: