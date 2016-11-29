BRIEF-FMC Technologies, Technip S.A. contacted by U.S. DOJ regarding offshore platform projects

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 29 Fmc Technologies Inc :
* Technip S.A. contacted by U.S. DOJ, notably regarding offshore platform projects awarded between 2003 and 2007 performed in Brazil by a JV
* Technip signed new agreement with same investment services provider for purchase of up to 74,555 additional Technip shares before December 31
* Technip signed new agreement with same investment services provider for purchase of up to 74,555 additional Technip shares before December 31

* Any such additional share bought back, 3.1 million shares bought back under terminated share purchase agreement will be cancelled
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.