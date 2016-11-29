版本:
BRIEF-Luna Gold receives approval for short form base shelf prospectus

Nov 29 Luna Gold Corp

* Luna Gold receives approval for short form base shelf prospectus to raise up to US$200 million

* Luna Gold Corp says to offer up to US$200 million until prospectus expires on December 28, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

