版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 03:48 BJT

BRIEF-Linde receives revised merger proposal from Praxair

Nov 29 Linde Ag :

* Says received revised proposal concerning a potential merger of equals with Praxair Inc

* Says executive board of Linde is reviewing Praxair's revised proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

