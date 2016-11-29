版本:
BRIEF-DTE Energy files for series F Junior Subordinated Debentures of up to $280 mln

Nov 29 Dte Energy Co

* Files for series f 6.00% junior subordinated debentures due 2076 of up to $280 million - sec filing

* Dte energy co-intends to use net proceeds to redeem 2011 series i 6.50% junior subordinated debentures of which $280 million aggregate principal amount due 2061 Source text : bit.ly/2gSR2Wi Further company coverage:

