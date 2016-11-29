BRIEF-DTE Energy files for series F Junior Subordinated Debentures of up to $280 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Dte Energy Co
* Files for series f 6.00% junior subordinated debentures due 2076 of up to $280 million - sec filing
* Dte energy co-intends to use net proceeds to redeem 2011 series i 6.50% junior subordinated debentures of which $280 million aggregate principal amount due 2061 Source text : bit.ly/2gSR2Wi Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.