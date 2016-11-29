版本:
BRIEF-Innovative Industrial Properties sees IPO of 4 mln class A shares

Nov 29 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc

* Innovative Industrial Properties Inc - sees IPO of 4.0 million shares of class A common stock to be priced at $20.0 per share - sec filing

* Innovative Industrial Properties Inc - had previously expected IPO of 5.0 million shares of class A common stock to be priced at $20.00 per share Source text : bit.ly/2fNWTdL Further company coverage:

