BRIEF-Atlanticus Holdings says co & unit entered into second amendment to loan, security agreement

Nov 29 Atlanticus Holdings Corp

* Atlanticus Holdings Corp says on Nov 22, 2016 co & unit entered into second amendment to loan and security agreement-SEC filing

* Atlanticus Holdings - amendment extended termination date of $40.0 million term loan from Nov 22, 2016 to Nov 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

