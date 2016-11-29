版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三

BRIEF-Praxair confirms it has approached Linde AG about resuming discussions regarding potential merger

Nov 29 Praxair Inc

* Confirms company has approached Linde AG about resuming discussions regarding a potential merger

* Says does not intend to comment further at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

