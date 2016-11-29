版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-FTD Companies announces Executive Leadership Transition

Nov 29 FTD Companies Inc

* Becky A. Sheehan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, leaving company on December 31, 2016

* FTD's board of directors will conduct a comprehensive executive search for position of chief financial officer

* In connection with announcement co is not adjusting its guidance for fiscal year 2016, previously provided on Nov 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐