公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三

BRIEF-Alpha Natural Resources announces agreement with West Virginia dep regarding unaccounted-for expenses

Nov 29 Alpha Natural Resources Holdings Inc

* Alpha Natural Resources announces agreement with West Virginia dep regarding unaccounted-for expenses

* Alpha Natural says deal reached to resolve concerns expressed by West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection over various unaccounted-for expenses

* Financial responsibility for expenses was resolved in a settlement agreement with Contura Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

