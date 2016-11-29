BRIEF-Contura Energy says reaches proposed resolution of West Virginia litigation

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Contura Energy Inc
* Contura energy -proposed resolution of recent filings by wvdep in bankruptcy court in connection with restructuring of alpha natural resources
* Contura energy -proposed resolution would resolve all concerns raised by wvdep in recent filings and would result in a dismissal with prejudice of complaint
* Contura energy -resolution contemplates entry by bankruptcy court of order including findings of good faith on part of all parties related to alpha's chapter 11 plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.