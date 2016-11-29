版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Hooker Furniture says sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12/shr

Nov 29 Hooker Furniture Corp

* Hooker furniture declares increased quarterly dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12per share

* Hooker furniture corp - quarterly dividend represents a 20% increase over previous quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐