公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三

BRIEF-McCormick & Co sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share

Nov 29 McCormick & Company Inc

* McCormick announces increase in quarterly dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share

* Increase in quarterly dividend from $0.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

