BRIEF-Baker Hughes, CSL and GS' merchant banking div to form NA land pressure pumping company

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Baker Hughes Inc
* Baker hughes, csl capital management and goldman sachs' merchant banking division agree to form north american land pressure pumping company
* Baker hughes inc - baker hughes will retain a 46.7 percent ownership stake, and will receive $150 million in cash from new company
* Privately-Held new co will provide hydraulic fracturing, cementing services and technology for north american land market
* Baker hughes - will contribute its north american land cementing and hydraulic fracturing businesses, which comprises assets in u.s. And canada
* Csl capital management and wsep will together contribute $325 million in cash to new company
* Baker hughes inc - new company will operate under bj services brand and will be headquartered in tomball, texas.
* Baker hughes - csl capital management, wsep together will own 53.3 percent of new company, and baker hughes will retain 46.7 percent ownership stake
* Wells fargo securities, llc is acting as exclusive financial advisor to baker hughes
* Baker hughes inc - warren zemlak, current president & ceo of allied energy services will serve as ceo of bj services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.