BRIEF-Newlink Genetics Corp says it entered into a controlled equity offering(SM)sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Newlink Genetics Corp
* Newlink Genetics Corp says on Nov 29, 2016 co entered into a controlled equity offering(SM)sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co-SEC filing
* Newlink Genetics - May offer and sell, through Cantor, shares of co's stock par value $0.01 per share, aggregate offering price of up to $40.0 million
* Will pay Cantor a commission rate of up to 3.0% of aggregate gross proceeds from each sale of shares Source text: [bit.ly/2ggV9u7] Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.