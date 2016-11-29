BRIEF-Newlink Genetics Corp says it entered into a controlled equity offering(SM)sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co

Nov 29 Newlink Genetics Corp

* Newlink Genetics Corp says on Nov 29, 2016 co entered into a controlled equity offering(SM)sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co-SEC filing

* Newlink Genetics - May offer and sell, through Cantor, shares of co's stock par value $0.01 per share, aggregate offering price of up to $40.0 million

* Will pay Cantor a commission rate of up to 3.0% of aggregate gross proceeds from each sale of shares