BRIEF-Ballard Power Systems signs supply agreement with Solaris

Nov 29 Ballard Power Systems Inc

* Ballard signs supply agreement with Solaris; receives initial order for 10 fuel cell modules for trolley buses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

