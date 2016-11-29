版本:
2016年 11月 30日

BRIEF-Mylan NV enters into a revolving credit agreement

Nov 29 Mylan Nv

* Mylan NV says on November 22, 2016, entered into a revolving credit agreement

* Mylan - new senior revolving credit agreement contains revolving credit facility under which co may obtain extensions of credit not to exceed $2 billion

* Mylan NV -new senior revolving facility includes a $200 million subfacility for issuance of letters of credit and a $175 million sublimit for swingline borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

