BRIEF-Mylan NV enters into a revolving credit agreement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 29 Mylan Nv
* Mylan NV says on November 22, 2016, entered into a revolving credit agreement
* Mylan - new senior revolving credit agreement contains revolving credit facility under which co may obtain extensions of credit not to exceed $2 billion
* Mylan NV -new senior revolving facility includes a $200 million subfacility for issuance of letters of credit and a $175 million sublimit for swingline borrowings
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.