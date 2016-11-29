版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 06:36 BJT

BRIEF-Pivot Tech says received conditional approval from TSX to list common shares

Nov 29 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc

* Pivot technology solutions inc says received conditional approval from toronto stock exchange (tsx) to list common shares on tsx

* Pivot technology solutions inc says expected to be listed, posted for trading on tsx at opening of markets on dec 19, 2016 under existing symbol "ptg" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐