公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 07:12 BJT

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan says Government of Canada has granted approval for Trans Mountain expansion project

Nov 29 Kinder Morgan Inc

* Trans mountain receives final federal approval of expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

