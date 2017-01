Nov 30 Arch Coal Inc

* Expects to produce 7 to 7.5 million tons of metallurgical coal in 2017 - SEC filing

* Recovery in U.S. met demand and modest seaborne growth is anticipated over next 5 years

* Expects stockpiles at U.S. power generators to decline 25 million tons, or 17 days of supply during 2016

* "With normal weather and given the current natural gas strip, we believe stockpiles could reach target levels by year -end 2017"