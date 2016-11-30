版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 1日 星期四 01:51 BJT

BRIEF-Air Industries Group says issued sold amount of $1.4 mln of 8% subordinated convertible notes due Nov 30, 2018

Nov 30 Air Industries Group

* Air Industries Group says on Nov 23, issued sold aggregate amount of $1.4 mln of 8% subordinated convertible notes due Nov 30, 2018-SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

